FKF calls for football resumption ahead of 2022 World Cup qualifiers

Harambee Stars striker Micheal Olunga (right) enjoys a meal during their luncheon at Safari Park hotel on March 30, 2021




Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The former Tusker tactician praised debutants Clyde Senaji and Kevin Simiyu for impressive displays.
  • He assured local based players that they are part of his future plans as long as they feature regularly for their clubs.
  • On his part, Olunga praised his teammates and is confident that they can qualify for the World Cup.

Calls for the government to rescind its directive on the suspension of sports and early preparations for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, dominated Harambee Stars' luncheon on Tuesday, a day after their 2-1 win over Togo in their last match of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in Lome.

