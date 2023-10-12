Firat sticks to job at hand despite furore over selection

Trust Kenya coach Engin Firat to roll with the punches in the emotive subject of Harambe Stars team selection.

In his latest counter-punch, the Turkish coach says he doesn’t care about what the fans say about who should be named in the national team as the tourists intensified their preparations in Antalya, a Mediterranean sea port, in the southwest of Turkey, ahead of the international friendly match against Russia on Monday.

Amid a rumble from fans after leaving out Gor Mahia striker and current leading goal scorer in the Kenyan Premier League Benson Omala, Firat said on Wednesday his focus was on preparing the team and not engaging in side shows on squad selection.

“The door is open for every player in Kenya. In the last two matches Elvis Rupia was playing in starting 11 and he was a goal-getter number one in Kenya. He made a transfer to Tanzania and now he is not with us,” said Firat.

“Sometimes there are changes in the squad depending on the form or what the team needs at the moment. The door is open but I really don’t care if I have to answer to every player or every favourite fan,” added the 53-year-old coach.

Kenya, who are in camp in Antalya, will play the 2018 World Cup hosts in a historic encounter.

The two nations have never met in history.

The game will be held from 7pm at Titanic Mardan Sports Complex in Antalya.

This will be the second time in history that Harambee Stars are playing a European nation.

The first time was on December 6, 1983 when Kenya held Switzerland to a 0-0 draw in Nairobi.

Stars arrived in Turkey on Saturday for a week-long training ahead of the fixture which is part of their preparations for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers that begin on November 13.

Stars lost 2-1 to Iran in Tehran on March 28, beat 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar 2-1 in Doha on September 7 but lost to South Sudan 1-0 at Moi International Sports Centre five days later.

A section of Kenya football fans particularly Gor Mahia ones have taken issue with the omission of Omala, who has already netted a league high six goals this season.

Firat also overlooked the 21-year-old red-hot Omala in the two friendly matches played last month.

At the same time, Firat said that the high calibre friendly matches will open up opportunities for Kenyan football.

“It is a chance for players to gain experience and showcase what they can achieve,” said Firat.

He rallied Kenyans to support the team as they step up their preparations for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Kenya is in Group “F” together with Cote d’Ivoire, Gabon, Gambia, Burundi and Seychelles.

Stars’ first match of the campaign will be away to Gabon on November 13.