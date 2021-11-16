Firat: I want to stay on as Harambee Stars coach

Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat reacts during their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Rwanda at the Nyayo National Stadium on November 15, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

  • Firat said his players showed "great character" by playing well, despite the current developments in Kenya’s football.
  • "I am really proud of the boys that they were able to handle this situation..The psychological depression has been so much for the players. We did not know what would happen tomorrow because there were a lot of things happening. Even me I got confused so how about the players," he said.

Out-of-contract Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat has said that he would like to continue with his job of handling the team.

