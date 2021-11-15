Firat ends tenure with win as Kenya down Rwanda

Michael Olunga

Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga (right) celebrates his goal with teammates during their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Rwanda at Nyayo National Stadium on November 15, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Their efforts paid off five minutes after the restart when Oliver Niyonzima punished the home side's poor defending.
  • The absence of Ouma and Akumu continued to be felt as Rwanda were now the brighter side. Rwanda continued to push for the equaliser, but Stars stood their ground to collect maximum points from the match.

Harambee Stars on Monday completed their Group "E" 2022 World Cup qualifiers with a 2-1 victory over the Amavubi of Rwanda at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

