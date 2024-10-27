Firat hopes to ease pressure as Harambee Stars face South Sudan in Juba

Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat will this afternoon look to ease some pressure off his shoulders when he leads the team against South Sudan's Bright Stars in the first round of the 2024 African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifiers.

The first leg encounter between the two neighbours will take place at Juba International Stadium from 3pm.

The return leg has been scheduled for November 3 at Mandela National Stadium in Kampala.

Chan is Africa’s second-tier football tournament, exclusively for players who compete in their respective countries' domestic leagues. The championships will be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

The three nations are taking part in the qualifiers despite already being assured slots by virtue of being the hosts. The continental tournament will take place from February 1 to 28.

The Cecafa region has one additional slot in the tournament while other zones will have three representatives each. The second round, which will also be the final stage of the qualifiers will be held between December 20 and 29.

The aggregate winner between Kenya and South Sudan will face either Djibouti or Rwanda in the second round.

Kenya has never qualified for the Chan finals since its inception in 2009.

Firat heads into the match against South Sudan on the back of two successive losses against Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group “J” qualifiers.

Cameroon defeated Kenya 4-1 in the first and 1-0 in the second leg of the qualifiers in October.

With Firat having come under sharp criticism from Kenyans due to the losses, he will no doubt be a relieved man if his side emerges victorious in Juba.

Without holding any home training session, a 24-man Harambee Stars squad departed for Juba on Friday morning.

Kenya Under-20 goalkeeper Ibrahim Wanzala and midfielder Andres Odhiambo have been included in the squad, which has a blend of experienced and young players.

The two players were instrumental in Kenya’s second-place finish in the Cecafa U-20 Championship that concluded on Sunday in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Tanzania were crowned champions after defeating Kenya 2-1 in the final.

Other new faces in the team are Shabana striker Mathew Tegisi and Mara Sugar midfielder Matthias Isogol.

Tegisi is second in the scorer’s chart in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League with three goals, one shy of leader Ally Salum of Kariobangi Sharks.

The first leg match will mark the sixth meeting between Kenya and South Sudan, with the Bright Stars seeking to register their second ever win against Harambee Stars.

The two teams last met in an international friendly match in Nairobi on September 12, last year with South Sudan winning by a solitary goal.