The rise and rise of Kenya Under-20 football team

The success of the Kenya Under-20 men’s football team in qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Under-20 has not been by accident.

Six players in the 20-man squad that booked a ticket to next year’s continental finals after finishing second in the Cecafa U-20 regional qualifiers came through a Football Kenya Federation (FKF) youth programme that ran between 2017 and 2020.

Kenya, christened “Rising Stars”, lost 2-1 to hosts Tanzania in a tough final played at Kinondoni Municipal Council in Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

Tanzania also secured a spot in the Afcon U-20, that is slated for early next year at dates yet to be announced by Confederation of African Football.

Teams from the Central Zone, South Zone, West “A” Zone, West “B” Zone, and North Zone of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) will also participate.

The FKF youth programme began with under-13 youth leagues at the sub-county level, eventually leading to the formation of Kenya’s first-ever Under-13 national boys team.

The programme also saw the creation of under-15 and under-17 national teams, which featured in various tournaments in Africa and Europe.

The players who came through this programme and were in the team that represented Kenya in the Cecafa Under-20 regional qualifiers in Dar es Salaam are goalkeeper Ibrahim Wanzala, defender Baron Ochieng, and midfielders Kevin Wangaya, William Gatimu, Phabian Sheldon, and Andres Odhiambo.

Chris Amimo, the chairman of the FKF Youth Committee explained that Wangaya, from Nairobi region, Odhiambo, and Sheldon of FC Talanta came through the under-13 programme, while Ochieng and Wanzala were in the under-15 side while Gatimu was in the under-17 team.

“People are referring to these players as the golden generation but they should know that it is not by fluke. There was an idea behind it and their good performance is the fruit,” said Amimo.

He explained that from the youth leagues at sub-county levels, all-star teams were selected to compete at the county level in 2017.

After the county tournament, six all-star teams were formed at the regional level to play in a national tournament that was held in Nakuru in 2017.

Nairobi, Coast, Rift Valley, Nyanza, Western, and Central are the regions that featured at the national level. North Eastern and Eastern regions did not participate.

Amimo said that at the end of the national competition, 30 best players were picked to form Kenya’s first-ever Under-13.

To expose the players, the chairman of the FKF Youth Committee said they sent the team for a tournament in Southampton in England in 2018 under German coach Andreas Spier, who was the FKF technical director, assisted by Michael Amenga.

The same team tourned Spain in 2019 under coach David Ouma.

Following the introduction of the Cecafa Under-15 Championship in 2019, Kenya entered the team in the competition held in Eritrea. Under coach Sagar Lakhani Kenya reached the final where they lost 4-0 to Uganda.

At the Cecafa Under-20 regional qualifiers in Dar es Salaam, Kenya, under Salim Babu, was a joy to watch, their entertaining style of play endearing them to the fans.

The Rising Stars were unbeaten all the way to the final in Dar. After defeating Tanzania 2-1 in their opening Group “A” match, Rising Starlets battled to a barren draw with Rwanda before hammering Djibouti 4-0 and Sudan 4-0 to sail to the semi-finals.

There, a rampant Kenya brushed aside Burundi 4-0 to romp to the final.

Wanzala, who plays for Kakamega Homeboyz, scooped the Golden Gloves award after keeping four clean sheets while Albania-based striker Wangaya scored four goals, same as another talented youngster Aldrine Kibet, who was voted Most Valuable Player at last year’s Kenya Secondary School Games national football tournament.

Sofapaka’s Ochieng was a tough nut to crack on the right back, while Kariobangi sharks’ Odhiambo and Gatimu of Bandari were also impressive in midfield.

Gatimu in particular terrorised opponents with his speedy pace on the flank and well weighed crosses inside the box.

“Why I am happy with this group is that they are playing at that level and making it to the Afcon final and they are at the right age. It means they will play football for much longer,” said Amimo.

He said that there were many other talented players who came through the terminated FKF youth programme but could not make it to the team because they were just over the age limit.

Amimo was hopeful that the programme, which collapsed in 2020, would resume to ensure a continuous flow of talent to Harambee Stars.

“After this crop, we do not have much behind. But I am hoping that we can again revive the programme. If we do it again, we will get the same result, not immediately but in another three to four years’ time.