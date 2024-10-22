Court grants divorce to elite marathoner after citing cruelty, infidelity

An Eldoret court has granted a retired international marathoner a divorce from her estranged husband of 15 years.

The retired athlete, SJC, a mother of four children, was allowed to divorce her husband, MB, also a former marathoner after the court found their marriage irreparable despite several interventions by different parties.

According to documents filed in court, the couple got officially married on January 30, 2008, under the Marriage Act Cap 150.

The famed long-distance runner filed for divorce before Eldoret Principal Magistrate, Peter Ireri, accusing her husband of cruelty and infidelity in their marriage.

The former marathoner claimed that apart from denying her conjugal rights, MB has been subjecting her to constant physical, emotional, psychological, and verbal abuse when drunk.

In her petition, SJC told the court that her husband deserted her and their children at their matrimonial home, and several attempts to salvage their marriage have been futile.

"Our marriage of 15 years has broken down irretrievably with no chance of a revival given that we have both moved on with our respective lives," SJC told the court through her affidavit.

The husband did not file a response to the petition filed by his estranged wife and instead left the court to deliver its verdict.

Delivering his verdict, the Principal Magistrate noted that there was no dispute that the marriage between the couple was on the rocks.

"I am satisfied that SJC and MB have proved the grounds for divorce provided under Section 65 of the Act, hence whatever marriage there was between them has irretrievably broken down and it will only be fair and just that their failed marriage be dissolved," ruled Principal Magistrate Ireri.

The magistrate stated that he saw no reason to decline the prayers sought by SJC in her petition to part ways with her estranged husband because their marriage was no longer tenable.