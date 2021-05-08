Finally, Neymar extends PSG contract

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar celebrates after scoring a goal during their French L1 match against RC Lens at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on May 1, 2021.

Photo credit: Anne-Christine Poujoulat | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Brazilian has claimed three Ligue 1 titles with the Parisians since arriving in 2017 from Barcelona.
  • There has frequently been speculation in Spain that Barcelona wanted to re-sign him.

Paris

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.