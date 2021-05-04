PSG rue Mbappe absence and loss of discipline in Champions League exit

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian defender Marquinhos (left) commiserates with Paris Saint-Germain's French defender Presnel Kimpembe at the final whistle in their Uefa Champions League second leg semi-final match against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on May 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Paul Ellis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • In 2018 and 2019 it was Neymar who was injured as PSG lost in the last 16 to Real Madrid and then Manchester United.
  • This time it was Kylian Mbappe, handicapped by a calf knock that meant he was left on the bench in Tuesday's 2-0 semi-final second leg defeat against Manchester City, huddled up to keep warm on a bitter night in the north of England.
  • Coach Mauricio Pochettino must have hoped his team, having lost 2-1 in the first leg, could stay in the tie long enough to make it worth risking Mbappe for the closing stages.

Paris, France

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.