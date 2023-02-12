Fifa test new VAR rule in Club World Cup final

In Rabat, Morocco

Fifa’s proposed changes to the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) functions were put to test at the Club World Cup clash pitting Spain’s Real Madrid against Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal, to the excitement of the 44,000-plus fans in attendance at the Prince Mouley Stadium.

As expected, the European champions won their record fifth title after sailing to a 5-3 victory over their Asian counterparts in a high tempo clash in Rabat on Saturday night.

Related Saudi billionaire promises Al Hilal millions if they win Fifa Club World Cup Football

In Tangier, Brazil’s Flamengo beat 10-man Egypt’s Al Ahly 4-2 to claim third place in this seven team tournament, which consists of clubs that won their respective continental titles.

Karim Benzema, Viniscus Junior, Luka Modric and Eduardo Camavinga stood out in the victory for the Los Blancos in the final, whilst Moussa Marega and Mohammed Kano were a constant threat for the Royal Blues.

With this game coming hours after English Premier League side Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta bitterly protested a goal awarded by VAR in his team's 1-1 draw at home to Brentford, some crucial moments called for more VAR scrutiny ,like Marega’s 26th minute goal and Benzema’s second-half strike.

In Marega’s case, he raced through from the right wing to find the back of the net from a tight angle, but his strike needed VAR accreditation for a possible off-side.

With the strike eventually awarded, graphical images appeared on the large screen inside the stadium confirming the burly Malian goal’s legitimacy.

This was followed by a message by the match’s public announcer confirmation.

Benzema’s goal was meanwhile checked over the possibility of a foul in the run up.

“The decision, as you can see on the screens, there is no foul, so the goal stands,” explained the public announcer.

The move is an upgrade from the past where the referee consulted VAR and made a decision without explaining himself to the fans.

Fifa recently allowed referees to explain VAR decisions to the public at the Fifa Club World Cup.

The world's governing football body however ruled that communications between the central referee and those in charge of video assistance remain private.

"We think this is important in terms of transparency, especially for the fans in the stadium which at the moment don't get enough information about these decisions," said Fifa in a statement.,