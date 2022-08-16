Fifa suspends Indian football federation

In this file photo taken on February 15, 2019, a picture shows the Fifa logo during a press conference held by the president of the football's governing body at the Fifa Executive Football Summit in Istanbul. 

Photo credit: Ozan Kose | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • India is due to host the U-17 Women's World Cup from October 11-30.
  • The 2020 tournament in India was cancelled and then postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Paris

Fifa on Monday suspended the Indian football federation with "immediate effect due to undue influence from third parties", jeopardising the country's staging of the U-17 Women's World Cup in October.

World football's governing body called the infraction a "serious violation of the Fifa Statutes".

The suspension will remain in place until the All India Football Federation (AIFF) regains full control of its daily affairs, FIFA said in a statement.

The AIFF is in disarray and being run by administrators after former chief Praful Patel stayed in office beyond his term without fresh elections, which courts ruled invalid. 

India is due to host the U-17 Women's World Cup from October 11-30. The 2020 tournament in India was cancelled and then postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

