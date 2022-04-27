Kariobangi Sharks striker eyes FKF-PL Golden Boot

Kariobangi Sharks striker Felix Oluoch has set himself a target of 20 goals to clinch the Golden Boot as 2021/22 Football Kenya Federation Premier League season enters its homestretch.

Oluoch scored in the 3-2 win over Posta Rangers on Saturday at Moi International Sports Kasarani Annex Complex to take his goal tally to 12 with seven matches to the end of the season.

The goal saw him leapfrog KCB’s forward Derrick Otanga, Cliftone Miheso of Kenya Police and David Okoth of league leaders Kakamega Homeboyz who are all tied on 11 goals.

The 22-year-old forward suffered a setback on March 12 when he pulled his groin in 1-0 loss to defending champions Tusker and was withdrawn in the first half of the contest.

He then had nine goals and missed back-to-back matches against Bidco United and KCB due to the injury. He returned on April 17 and bagged a brace against the bankers in the second leg before also netting in their win over Rangers last weekend.

“Had I not missed the three matches, then maybe I could be having more goals compared to my current tally. My target is to make it to at least 20 goals or even more and that means I have to score at least a goal in the remaining seven matches. It is quite a challenge but I believe it is possible,” Oluoch told Nation Sport.

Sharks, under the tutelage of William Muluya have been producing top strikers and Golden Boot winners in recent seasons and Oluoch believes he can follow in the footsteps of Masoud Juma and Eric Kapaito in winning the coveted award.

Juma was the league top scorer with 17 goals in 2017 while Kapaito bagged 24 goals last season, just three shy of Maurice ‘Sony’ Ochieng’ who holds the record of scoring the highest number of goals in the topflight league.

Oluoch, an alumni of Upper Hill High School revealed that he njoys a good partnership with Eric Mmata. Mmata has 10 goals and sometimes plays wide to create space for Oluoch to roam and dribble past opponents defenders.

“We have had a great partnership with him and either of us sometimes plays wide to give the other a chance in the central role. The goals are meant to help the team achieve our target of finishing among the top three teams,” he added.