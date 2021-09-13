Ex-Wazito skipper joins Ethiopian side

Former Wazito captain Bernard Ochieng has joined Ethiopian club Abra Minch.

  • Abra Minch was promoted to the Ethiopian Premier League from the second tier league at the end of the 2020/21 season.
  • Apart from Ochieng’, Wazito have also released custodian Levis Opiyo, defender Dennis Ng'ang'a, former AFC Leopards midfielder Whyvone Isuza, former Gor Mahia forward Ali Abondo and John Ongoro.

Former Wazito captain Bernard ‘Bena’ Ochieng’ on Monday sealed a two-year deal with newly promoted Ethiopian club Abra Minch.

