Ex-Wazito skipper joins Ethiopian side

Former Wazito captain Bernard ‘Bena’ Ochieng’ on Monday sealed a two-year deal with newly promoted Ethiopian club Abra Minch.

The Harambee Stars defender played for Wazito for two seasons after joining from Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Vihiga United in March 2019.

He captained the Harambee Stars under-23 team, which participated in the Cecafa tournament held in Ethiopia, finishing fourth behind champions Tanzania, runners up Burundi and South Sudan.

'It is true I have signed for the club and joined the team in the preseason training. I look forward to a new challenge in the Ethiopian league and thank Wazito for the time I had at the club," Ochieng told Nation Sport from Ethiopia.

Ochieng’ had a turbulent spell at Wazito this season after he was suspended by coach Francis Kimanzi from the team for indiscipline in late June and never featured in any league games for the money bags in July and August.

He was stripped off the arm band by Kimanzi who, handed over the team captaincy to defender Jonstone Omurwa.

The former Vihiga United defender was a regular in Kimanzi's squad in a couple of matches after the season kicked off, but received a setback as he got an injury in early June before falling out with the former Harambee Stars tactician.

Abra Minch was promoted to the Ethiopian Premier League from the second tier league at the end of the 2020/21 season.