Ex-Gor Mahia, Leopards coach Logarusic joins Kenya Police FC

Former Gor Mahia coach Zdravko Logarusic was on Thursday unveiled as the new Kenya Police FC head coach.

The Croat, who led K'Ogalo to the 2012 domestic cup before leaving in 2013, after failing to win the league on the final day of the 2012 season, has also coached local giants AFC Leopards.

Logarusic takes over from Francis Baraza, who was shown the door after a poor start to the 2023/24 Football Kenya Federation Premier League campaign where Police have failed to win their opening four matches.

"It's official, Zdravko Logarušić has completed his move to Police FC as the head coach. The tactician alongside his assistant coach Salim will steer the team toward its vision. Welcome home coach," the club announced on social media platform, X.