European Super League: Who's saying what

Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring his team's first goal during their English Premier League match against Aston Villa at Anfield on April 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Laurence Griffiths | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • "They say expect the unexpected, but today the Chelsea Supporters' Trust (CST), our members and football supporters across the world have experienced the ultimate betrayal."
  • "What an embarrassment we've become @LFC think of all the people who have come before us at this club who would be equally embarrassed as well."

Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan on Monday announced plans for a breakaway European Super League, which were strongly condemned by Uefa and the three countries' football authorities.

