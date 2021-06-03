Euro 2020 Group C: Dutch back in the big time

Patricia De Melo Moreira | AFP

Netherlands' forward Memphis Depay (centre) celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during their international friendly match against Scotland at the Algarve stadium in Faro on June 2, 2021, in preparation for the Uefa European Championships.

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • After a spell in the doldrums, the Netherlands look a force to be reckoned with again despite coming into the Euro without centre-back Virgil van Dijk as he recovers from a knee injury.
  • Ukraine have qualified for a third consecutive Euro and will be eager to make a better impression this time after going out in the group stage when they co-hosted with Poland in 2012, and then failing to register a goal or a point in 2016.
  • Austria failed to win a game in either of their two previous appearances at a Euro: as co-hosts of Euro 2008 and then at Euro 2016.
  • Qualifying for a first major tournament was a sensational achievement for the Balkan nation of two million who have made major steps forward under coach Igor Angelovski in recent years.

Paris, France

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Nation Classic golf series is back

  2. 'Heartbroken' world number one Barty retires from French Open

  3. Ex-Italy international takes over at Inter Milan

  4. NOC-K weigh options after Kurume withdrawal

  5. Tokyo 2020 chief says Games '100 percent' on

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.