Why North Marcedonians 'worship' Goran Pandev

In this file photo taken on October 8, 2020, Macedonia's forward Goran Pandev (right) fights for the ball with Kosovo's midfielder Herolind Shala (left) during their Euro 2020 Playoff Semi-Final match at Todor Proevski Arena in Skopje.

Photo credit: Robert Atanasovski | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Euro 2020 may well be the swansong for the 37-year-old captain, who won the Champions League with Jose Mourinho's Inter Milan in 2010.
  • Never say never. Pandev has tried to quit the national team before but he was persuaded to rejoin after two years away.
  • For many fans, Pandev is the key to this sporting miracle.

Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia

