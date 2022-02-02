Egypt protest appointment of Afcon semi-final referee

Gambian referee Bakary Gassama

Gambian referee Bakary Gassama (left) gestures during their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2021 round of 16 match between Mali and Equatorial Guinea at Limbe Omnisport Stadium in Limbe on January 26, 2022.

Photo credit: Issouf Sanogo | AFP

By  Ndi Eugene Ndi

Nation Correspondent, Yaounde, Cameroon.

What you need to know:

  • The seven times champions continued with their preparations in the Cameroonian capital ahead of Thursday’s encounter as they await Caf's response.
  • Meanwhile, CAF has imposed a $100,000 fine on Egypt for breach of tournament rules in the buildup to their 2-1 victory over Morocco in their quarter finals clash in Yaounde on Sunday.

In Yaounde

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.