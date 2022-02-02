Egypt protest appointment of Afcon semi-final referee

In Yaounde

Egypt have lodged a complaint with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) protesting the appointment of Gambian referee, Bakary Gassama, to officiate their semi-final game against Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) hosts Cameroon on Thursday.

The Egyptian Football Association announced on its official Twitter handle that it filed the protest on Tuesday without giving any further details.

Gassama, 42, who was CAF's sole referee for the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia, has officiated other games at the ongoing delayed 2021 Afcon.

One of Africa’s most decorated referees, the Gambian has officiated at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups.

The 2016 CAF Referee of the Year officiated Group D's opening game where the Pharaohs of Egypt fell 0-1 at the hand of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, as well as the round of 16 clash during which Equatorial Guinea knocked out Mali in penalty shootouts at the Limbe Omnisport Stadium.

The seven times champions continued with their preparations in the Cameroonian capital ahead of Thursday’s encounter as they await Caf's response.

Meanwhile, CAF has imposed a $100,000 fine on Egypt for breach of tournament rules in the buildup to their 2-1 victory over Morocco in their quarter finals clash in Yaounde on Sunday.

CAF said Egypt failed to show up for a pre-match press conference ahead of the match, “which is part of the obligations for all the participating teams” at the 24-nation tournament, forcing media and CAF Rights Holders to wait for almost two hours.