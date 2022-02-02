Egypt coach Queiroz hits out at Eto'o for calling semi-final 'war'

Carlos Queiroz

Egypt's Portuguese head coach Carlos Queiroz attends a training session at an annex of the Olembe stadium in Yaounde on February 1, 2022, two days ahead of their  2021 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) semi-final match against Cameroon.
 

Photo credit: Charly Triballeau | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The former Real Madrid coach called on the Confederation of African Football to take action against Eto'o, the one-time Barcelona striker who twice won the Cup of Nations as a player.
  • "It was a very very, unfortunate comment because football is not about war, football is about celebration, joy, it's about happiness," Queiroz said.

Yaoundé, Cameroon 

