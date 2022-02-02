Stars walk disciplinary tightrope in Africa Cup of Nations

Burkina Faso's forward Bertrand Traore attends a training session at the Omnisports Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde on February 1, 2022, on the eve of their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) semi-final match against Senegal.
 

Photo credit: Kenzo Tribouillard | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Egypt, already hit by injuries to goalkeepers Mohamed Elshenawy and Mohamed Abou Gabal and centre-back Ahmed Hegazy, can ill afford to lose any more players as they seek a first title since 2010. 
  • The five Egyptians on the tightrope are defenders Mohamed Abdelmonem, Omar Kamal and Ayman Ashraf, who can also operate in midfield, and forwards Mostafa Mohamed and Ahmed 'Zizo' Sayed.

Yaounde

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.