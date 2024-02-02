Depleted Vihiga face Kibera as leaders Police visit Bungoma

Champions Vihiga Queens will embark on a new chapter in the Football Kenya Federation Women's Premier League (FKF-WPL) after two key players joined Uganda Women's Premier League side Kampala Queens.

Vihiga, who are gearing up to take on Kibera Girls Soccer at Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Saturday in a league match, will be without the services of former captain Mercy Wayodi and Ugandan International Anita Namata, who joined the Ugandan giants.

Vihiga coach Boniface Nyamunyamuh said Wayodi, who joins Kampala on a two-year deal, bade farewell to her teammates after training with the team for the last time on Friday morning.

"They are now set to start a new journey in Uganda. It is a done deal as this season. We are planning to sign three more players before the transfer window closes in a week's time," said Nyamunyamuh.

After a two-week break, Nyamunyamuh has expressed confidence that the team is fully prepared to reclaim the top spot when they face Kibera at home.

Vihiga slipped to second place following a 2-2 draw with Ulinzi Starlets in their last match two weeks ago.

"We all know that this is a tough match. We have planned well even in the absentia of the two players. We have to use the home advantage and collect maximum points. Our aim is to retain the title," added Nyamunyamuh.

Experienced goalkeeper Pauline Kathuruh and midfielders Jenipher Musembi and Miriam Asangira have joined Vihiga from Gaspo Women.

Kathuruh will be available for selection against Kibera alongside first-choice keeper Susan Akinyi.

Vihiga, who remain unbeaten this season, have 25 points, tie with league leaders Kenya Police Bullets.

Vihiga have an inferior goal difference to Bullets after playing 11 matches and could reclaim top spot if they avoid defeat against Kibera on Saturday before the leaders face Bungoma on Sunday.

Kibera sit in fourth place with 21 points.

Ulinzi Starlets, led by coach Joseph Wambua, will face Wadadia Women at Mumias Sports Complex in Kakamega County on Sunday. Ulinzi are in third place with 22 points in 11 matches.

In another match, scheduled for Sunday at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma, unbeaten Bullets will visit ninth-placed Bungoma Queens as Nakuru City Queens host Zetech Sparks at ASK Show Ground in Nakuru.

The match between Gaspo Women and Soccer Assassins, scheduled to be played on Saturday at Stima Club in Nairobi, has been postponed to a later date.

This decision was due to the involvement of seven players from the Assassins team in the national under-17 girls' team, Junior Starlets.

The players are praparing for the second round of the U-17 World Cup qualifying match against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) away on Sunday.





The Fifa Under 17 World Cup is set for the Dominican Republic from October 16 to November 3.





Goalkeeper Effie Awuor, defenders Grace Mumo and Kimberly Akinyi, midfielder Brenda Awuor, as well as forwards Valerie Nekesa, Catherine Wambui, and Effie Awuor, are the Assassins players in the Kenyan camp.

Fixtures

Saturday

Vihiga Queens FC vs Kibera Soccer Ladies FCpm (Moi Stadium, Kisumu 12pm)

Sunday

Wadadia FC v Ulinzi Starlets FC (Mumias Sports Complex, Mumias 12pm)

Nakuru City Queens FC v Zetech Sparks FC (A.S.K Grounds, Nakuru, 1pm)