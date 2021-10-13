Denmark qualify for World Cup as England are held at Wembley

Denmark's defender Joakim Maehle (right) celebrates scoring with his teammates during their Fifa World Cup 2022 qualification Group F match against Austria in Copenhagen, on October 12, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Liselotte Sabroe | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Joakim Maehle scored in the 53rd minute to send the Danes to Qatar as they build on their surprise run at Euro 2020 this summer when they reached the semi-finals.
  • The Danes join Germany, who qualified on Monday, in the finals. Host nation Qatar qualify automatically.

