I won't give in to blackmail, Dembele hits back at Barca

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele (centre) celebrates after scoring

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele (centre) celebrates after scoring during their La Liga match against Real Valladolid FC at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on April 5, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Pau Barrena | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Dembele, who joined from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 in a deal worth 140 million euros ($158.9 million), was left out of the squad to face Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey on Thursday night
  • Dembele appeared to suggest negotiations would continue, although notably did not say he wanted to stay at Barcelona
  • Dembele has suffered numerous injuries in recent years and has largely been a huge disappointment at Camp Nou

