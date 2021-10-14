DCI free to investigate Mwendwa, court rules

FKF President Nick Mwendwa

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa addresses journalists during the unveiling of the FKF-Premier League trophy on July 29, 2021 at the Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  David Kwalimwa

Sports Reporter, Nation Media Group.

What you need to know:

  • Journalist questions money transfers by the federation
  • Football boss loses bid to stop police from probing FKF’s financial operations

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has failed in his bid to block his possible arrest and prosecution amid accusations of misappropriation of funds at the sports body.

