Mwendwa’s ‘no talent’ sentiments divides football opinion in Kenya

By  Charles Nyende  &  John Ashihundu

  • Twaha Mbarak, a coast football administrator and former federation vice president called for the removal of Mwendwa from office for “destroying Kenyan football”
  • In an interview with NTV on Monday night Mwendwa said that the local game cannot grow even if the best coach in the world are hired unless talent is nurtured
  • The retired players said the Kenyan game was bedevilled by widespread mismanagement, gross incompetency, ethical shortfalls, poor officiating and embezzlement of funds


Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa’s recent statement that the country did not have the talent to compete at the top level continues to draw mixed reaction from a cross section of stake holders.

