Poland defeat Serbia in final of Fifa Fans’ Cup

Poland were declared champions of the Fifa Fans' Cup after beating Serbia in an all-European final at the Fifa Fan Festival in Al Bidda Park, Doha. The four-day tournament that ended over the weekend was contested between football fans from the 32 teams that qualified for the 2022 World Cup.

It was organised by the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, the government body in charge of the World Cup, as part of fan engagement activities. All participants were nationals of their respective countries. Hosts Qatar, did better than their main team that failed to get out of the group, battling to the quarterfinals where they were eliminated by Poland.

Ooredoo: Data downloads during tourney set record

Leading Telco company in Qatar, Ooredoo, recently announced that demand for its services has risen to record levels since the World Cup began on December 20. The company, in a statement to Qatar New Agency media, said in the period when the first 24 matches were held, the data download rate amounted to a total of 341 terabytes, a record for the company.

In that first week, over 4 million calls were made within its network. The company said it expected demand for its services to continue to rise with the arrival of more fans for the remaining matches who will exchange photos and videos related to the tournament.

Qatar has fewest World Cup venues since 1978

Just in case you didn't know, the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar has the fewest number of venues since 1982. The Qatar football bonanza has eight venues.

The 1978 finals in Argentina featured six venues. However, remember the 1978 World Cup was a 16-team affair whereas this year’s finals is a 32-nation championship.

The 2002 World Cup jointly hosted by Japan and South Korea had the highest number of venues at 20, with each country providing 10 stadiums.