Czech-based Nekesa joins Harambee Starlets camp

Harambee Starlets squad has been boosted by the arrival of midfielder Marjolene Nekesa, ahead of the two-leg Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) final round qualifiers against Botswana.

Kenya will host Botswana at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Wednesday with the return leg scheduled for December 5 in Gaborone.

Nekesa, who plays for SK Slavia Praha in Czech Republic, arrived in the country on Friday morning and took part in the evening training session at Kasarani Annex.

"The team is gelling well and professional players are tickling in. The anticipation is high for the upcoming match on Wednesday, despite it being a working day. We hope that the 12th player will turn up in large numbers to support us because we always count on them," said Harambee Starlets coach Beldine Odemba.

As of Friday, only 22 players had reported to camp out of the 29 called up in the provisional squad.

Nekesa was part of the provisional squad to face Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon in the first round of the qualifiers, but she was unable to travel due to an injury.

Nekesa has been in outstanding form for SK Slavia Praha in the UEFA Women's Champions League scoring two goals in the team's impressive 5-0 victory over Olimpia Cluj on October 12. This win secured their qualification for the group stages with an impressive 11-0 aggregate.

Slavia are in Group 'B' alongside Olympique Lyonnais (France), Brann (Norway) and St. Polten (Austria).

In the 2022/23 season that ended in May this year, she finished as the top scorer with 14 goals in the Czech Republic Women's Premier League as Slavia emerged champions.

Nekesa, who can play as a midfielder and striker, was called up to the national team in 2018 for Wafcon qualifiers but she did not travel due to school commitments at that time. If she makes the final cut for the Botswana game, she will be on course for her national team debut.