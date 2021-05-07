Crunch time for La Liga's title race as contenders face-off

Real Madrid's Spanish defender Sergio Ramos reacts after conceding a second goal during their Uefa Champions League second leg semi-final match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in London on May 5, 2021. Chelsea won 2-0.

Photo credit: Glyn Kirk | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • On Saturday afternoon, Barcelona face Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou and on Sunday, Real Madrid play Sevilla at Valdebebas, Spain's frenzied title race coming to a head in a criss-cross of first against third and second versus fourth.
  • When it is all over, there will be three games left and Atletico could be five points clear or Real Madrid and Barca may be first and second, level on points, with Atletico just a single point behind.

Madrid, Spain

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Ligi Ndogo EA Cup set to return

  2. How 'angry' Solskjaer plans to cope with fixture pile-up

  3. Is Arteta still the right man for Arsenal?

  4. Brazilian striker Wilson Silva dumps K'Ogalo

  5. Two Kenyan referees get nod to officiate at Tokyo Olympics

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.