Croatia hope for another dose of Modric's magic

Croatia midfielder Luka Modric

Croatia's midfielder Luka Modric is pictured during a friendly football match between Croatia and Armenia at Velika Gorica, on June 1, 2021 as part of the team's preparation for the upcoming 2020-2021 Euro football tournament.
 

Photo credit: Damir Sencar | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • It was his instrumental role in inspiring Croatia to the World Cup final, for which Modric was named player of the tournament, that deemed him better than all the rest
  • Aged 32 in Russia, Modric will be two months short of 36 when Euro 2020 is over but this is no swansong for one of the greatest, most decorated midfielders of his generation
  • Modric has always treasured his experiences with the national team, choosing not to retire after the World Cup, which might have a been a natural time to step back

Madrid, Spain

