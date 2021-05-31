Copa America in Argentina suspended over Covid-19 surge

 Uruguay's Penarol Facundo Torres is inoculated with the CoronaVac vaccine, developed by China's Sinovac laboratory against Covid-19, at the Centenario stadium in Montevideo on May 7, 2021. The vaccines were donated by Chinese laboratory Sinovac to immunize South American football players, who will take part in the Conmebol Copa America and other tournaments.

Photo credit: Pablo Porciuncula | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • An Argentine poll published on Friday found that 70 percent of respondents were against holding the tournament as the country experiences its worst phase of the pandemic so far.
  • Less than two weeks before the Copa America's scheduled start, Argentina is in the midst of a nine-day lockdown and experiencing record daily infections.

Asuncion, Paraguay

