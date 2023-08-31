Clubs laud Azam TV deal, want clarity on benefits

The leadership of the Football Kenya Federation clubs have lauded the $9.1 Million (Sh1.3 billion) seven-year Azam broadcast deal terming it as a plus after struggling financially in the 2022/23 season.

This comes as the officials wait with bated breath to know how much each club will get from the deal, an issue which the sponsor and the federation have requested for “some time to work on.”

During the signing and unveiling of the deal yesterday, FKF President Nick Mwendwa promised that “this is the biggest deal ever for football” and that “clubs will receive the highest amount than they have ever got in previous deals.”

However, what is clear is that each of the 18 clubs will get the same amount except Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards who also have a separate partnership with the Tanzania pay television outfit.

Sources revealed that the value of the deal could be revised as Azam had raised issues over taxation and the tax amount is likely to be curved out of the amount allocated to the clubs.

Azam’s management, in a meeting with club officials after the signing of the deal, requested to be given time for consultation before reaching an agreement.

National broadcaster KBC is also likely to be roped in as a free-to-air partner, an issue which will slightly affect the whole deal.

Nevertheless, AFC Leopards Chairman Dan Shikanda praised the deal saying it is “better than nothing” as it will help in “buying the players lunch and other logistics” as they participate in the league.

“As a football administrator, I can say the deal is better than nothing. We just have to start from somewhere because nobody will come from heaven and give us a big deal for once,” said Shikanda.

Gor Mahia CEO Raymond Oruo said they are still waiting to know the amount per club since the issue was not indicated in the contract which has been sent to the club.

“I understand there are slight issues bordering on tax elements and we told them to sort out the issue with the federation so that a final amount can be agreed on. The contract we have only has the operation aspect,” said Oruo.

“It is not bad because we didn’t have anything. Let’s just be optimistic that this is the start of good things,” he added.

Kakamega Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula showed his reservations on the deal saying the amount is still small and urged clubs to source for their own ways of getting revenue.

“From what I have been informed from my sources we will be getting Sh300,000 per month which totals to Sh3.6 million in a year. “That money is not even enough for lunch and buying water when a team travels for two matches,” said Shimanyula while noting that he is still waiting to be officially informed on what his club will get.

Shabana chairman Jared Nivaton and his Sofapaka counterpart Elly Kalekwa were among the officials who graced the launch and said they are grateful since their clubs will be getting some money.

This will be the first time since November 2021 when the league will be having a sponsor.

That year Chinese Broadcast firm StarTimes, terminated its seven-year Sh110 million per month sponsorship with FKF after being executed just for one year.