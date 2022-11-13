Clubs itching for action as normalcy resumes in football

Football Kenya Federation Premier League and Women Premier League coaches are eagerly awaiting the kick off of the 2022/23 season after the release of the fixtures last Friday.

The men’s top tier league starts on Friday while the WPL and FKF Division One kick off on December 3. The National Super League is scheduled to commence on November 26.

However, some of the clubs aggrieved by FKF National Executive Committee's (NEC) decision to nullify last season's league have decided to challenge the issue in court, which might push the start of the new season to a later date if their prayers are granted.

This being his first season in the Kenyan top tier league, Gor Mahia coach Johnathan McKinistry said he expects stiff competition. He reckons Gor have talented players who can reclaim the title from Tusker.

Gor Mahia will clash with Nzoia Sugar at Nyayo National Stadium in their first game of the season.

“This will be my first season in the Kenyan league and I expect very competitive matches. My players have been training well though some are out because of flu. We have young guys in the team and their contribution, blended with that of senior players will help us to fight for the title,” said the Irish tactician who has coached Uganda Cranes before.

Tusker coach Robert ‘The Lion’ Matano is itching to defend the title.

“We can win it back on the pitch and are happy that football is back. Our focus is on the game,” said Matano.

Tusker face last season's runners-up Kakamega Homeboyz at Bukhungu Stadium this weekend.

AFC Leopards assistant coach and former Kenyan international Tom ‘Gaza’ Juma has promised opponents a bruising battle this season.

“We have kept most of the players we had last season and have gauged their performance in the friendlies we have had. As we start the new season, Leopards will be out to end the (24-year) league drought,” said the former Harambee Stars player.

Vihiga Queens coach Bonface Nyamunyamu has also welcomed the return of the league and is optimistic they will have a successful season.

The youthful tactician is convinced that three-time champions will defend their title despite losing some of their key players among them captain Enez Mango and striker Vivian Namasaka who are now playing professional football abroad.