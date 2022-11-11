FKF-PL fixtures: Tusker beign title defence against Homeboyz

Tusker begin their Football Kenya Federation Premier League title defence with a trip to Kakamega Homeboyz on the opening day of the 2022/23 campaign.

FKF on Friday released the 2021/22 FKF-PL fixtures with the season set to kick-off on November 19.

Other interesting fixtures on the opening day have Ulinzi Stars hosting AFC Leopards at their Langata backyard, record champions Gor Mahia will take on Nzoia Sugar at Nyayo while Kenya Police play KCB at Kasarani Annex.

Bandari will be also at home to 2009 champions Sofapaka while Nairobi City Stars square it out with Bidco at Kasarani Annex.

This comes just a week after the FKF National Executive Committee was reinstated back into office by the Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba after a year in the cold.

Namwamba’s predecessor Amina Mohamed had disbanded the federation's NEC on November 11 last year after receiving an audit report she had ordered to be carried out on the federation.

The NEC on Wednesday nullified last season's leagues which were run by the Amina-installed FKF Caretaker Committees.

The Brewers won last season's title on the last day of the campaign, beating Kakamega Homeboyz to the crown on goal-difference. Tusker had also won the 2020/21 title and are seeking to three-peat.

In the fixtures, the teams which earned promotion to the top flight have been left out while the related clubs have been included.

The season will end on June 17.

Ray Oruo, the chairman of the FKF-PL clubs' caucus, which had said they will not participate in non-Fifa sanctioned league, told Nation Sport they are now convinced the suspension would soon be lifted since the process has already kicked off.

“The CS has reinstated the NEC and opened the secretariat which were part of the conditions for the suspension to be lifted. We are on course and I’m sure the suspension will be lifted soon. We should not wait until then because the government has shown goodwill that will see the suspension lifted,” said Oruo, who is also Gor Mahia Chief Executive Officer.

Fixtures

KK Homeboyz v Tusker (Bukhungu)

Ulinzi Stars v AFC Leopards (Langata)

Posta Rangers v Mathare United (Thika)

Gor Mahia v Nzoia Sugar( Nyayo)

Bandari v Sofapaka (Mbaraki)

Vihiga Bullets v Wazito (Bukhungu)

Talanta v Kariobangi Sharks (Kasarani)

Kenya Police v KCB (Kasarani Annex)