Title-hopefuls Gaspo sign 12 players ahead of new KWPL season

Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) side Gatundu Sports (Gaspo) Women have signed 12 new players ahead of the new season that is scheduled to kick off on December 3.

In the 2021/22 season that was nullified by the National Executive Committee (NEC) earlier this week, Gaspo finished in third place with 40 points, 20 points behind champions Vihiga Queens.

Dommie Tilah Wangui left the team before the end of last season and was replaced by former Kibra Girls Soccer Coach Mohammed Ibrahim.

"I promise to make history with this amazing team. We are champions. It won't be a walk in the park for our opponents, especially Vihiga Queens who we have unfinished business with," Mohammed said.

"From where I sit, Trans Nzoia Falcons and Ulinzi Starlets are the only tough opponents in the league so far but we shall deal with them," he added.

Team manager Edward Githua believes the new recruits are ready for the task.

"Last season our goal was to win the league but we slipped. This season we will fight until the last minute, I have experienced players who will help us lift the title," said Githua.

Gaspo will start their campaign away to Nakuru City Queens at the ASK Show ground in Nakuru.

The Gatundu-based side lost key players to Tanzanian Premier League sides in the close season. Hellen Achieng (Yanga Princess), Corazone Aquino (Simba Queens) and Pauline Kathuruh (Simba Queens) while striker Bertha Omitta left for Gokulam Kerela in India.

The new signings include:

Goalkeeper: Valentine Khwaka.

Defenders: Fanis Kwamboka, Jane Awino, Joy Lorna, Lydia Waganda, Lydia Akoth, Noela Mulimu and Nuru Hadima