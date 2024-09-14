Club old boy Shikanda vows to end Leopards’ title drought

AFC Leopards chairman, Dan Shikanda, has vowed to win the football Kenya Federation Premier League title with the club before his tenure expires next year.

He has also said he will not defend his seat in elections planned for next year.

“I want to win the league title to end the 26-year league title drought and leave a legacy at the Den. I believe we have signed the right players to help us win the league,” Shikanda told Nation Sport in a series of interviews in Nairobi.

Shikanda, who was first elected Ingwe boss in 2019, stated that his main target is to win the league title and then all trophies available.

Leopards, who finished fifth on the league table last season, started this season on a high note, trouncing their bogey team Mathare United 4-0 in their season-opener.

Leopards were among Nairobi-based clubs that suffered as the government closed Nyayo National and Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani for renovation to meet CAF and Fifa requirements after they were identified as the proposed venues for the Afcon 2027 and Chan finals slated for early next year.

Shikanda, 57, said other challenges for the club last year were frequent changes in the coaching staff and instability within the playing unit due to a Fifa ban to sign players.

But he insisted the 12-time champions were now stable and ready to beat all foes in Kenya.

The chairman, who had been under heavy pressure at the beginning of last season after a dismal start, denied allegation of interfering with recruitment of players. He also dismissed reports that he was the stumbling block to democracy the club.

Leopards who finished seventh in the 2022/2023 season and without any silverware, once again experienced the usual problems last season.

Players held go-slows and boycotted training over unpaid dues.

Captain Eugene Mukangula and his deputy Peter Thiong’o were stripped of their roles under coach Patrick Aussems for inciting players to strike. They eventually left the club when their contracts expired as did the Belgian coach.

Current coach Tomas Trucha seems to have the confidence of the players and Shikanda.

“We want to make it clear to our rivals, Gor Mahia that our time is now. It is not going to be business as usual. We are going to fight for the title. We will do everything we can to win it for the fans. Time to deliver the title in now. Nothing will stand on our way,” he warned.

The last trophy Ingwe won is the FKF GOtv Shield, in 2017 under Robert Matano.

Of more significance, Leopards last won the league title in 1998 under Tanzanian coach Sunday Kayuni.

Shikanda would understand the winning mentality that has seen Leopards lift 12 league titles, 10 domestic Cup crowns and five Council for East and Central Football Association (CECAFA) Club Championship aka Kagame Cup.

Shikanda joined AFC Leopards while a high school student in 1986 and went on to help them win the national league crown in 1986, 1988 and 1989.

He also made the infamous, or famous move, depending on where you sit, from Leopards to Gor Mahia in 1991.

He revealed that his committee is already working on a blueprint to transform Leopards into a limited company, adding that members will be given a chance to air their views.

“The constructed committee will enlighten members and fans about the proposed changes to the structures,” he said while urging fans and well-wishers to step out and help fund the club whose annual budget has grown from Sh120 million to Sh150 million.

Leopards has a three-year deal worth Sh65 million annually with Betika since 2022.

The also get Sh30 million from league broadcast right holders Azam TV plus gate collections in millions of shillings. But Shikanda said the team is not stable yet and wrangle free.

“I urge our fans to continue flocking the stands in the coming matches since their numbers could attract more sponsors to the club. I appreciate them for attending matches in large numbers and urge them to keep up the faith in the players. Don’t relent in supporting the team. The players need the crowd to push them, he added.

“I want to make this team great again.Leopards has struggled for many years and I am determined to bring it back to where it belongs,” said Shikanda.

“I want to leave this club better than I founded it. I’m happy we unveiled a task force to engage members and fans on transforming the club from a patronage based society to business organization.”

Shikanda who was Peter Kenneth’s’ running mate in the Nairobi Gubernatorial elections in 2017 unveiled on Wednesday four more Leopards partners namely Sporty H20, HPaysa, New Trends and Mafro Sports. They will kit all the three AFC Leopards team -- senior, women and junior.

“These innovative collaborations will significantly impact the club, helping us connect with our fans and advance to the next level. AFC Leopards is poised for a successful season, both on and off the pitch,” said Shikanda a trained veterinary doctor.