Chelsea secure Champions League spot despite Villa defeat

Aston Villa's English defender Matt Targett (bottom) fouls Chelsea's US midfielder Christian Pulisic (centre) during their English Premier League match at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England on May 23, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Nick Potts | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Chilwell gave Chelsea a glimmer of hope when the left-back met Christian Pulisic's cross with a close-range finish in the 70th minute.
  • That set the stage for a remarkable finale as the focus turned to the King Power, where Tottenham's late goal spree sparked jubilant cheers from the Chelsea bench and a relieved smile from Tuchel.

Birmingham

