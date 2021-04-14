Chelsea into Champions League semis for first time since 2014

FC Porto's Nigerian defender Zaidu Sanusi (left) challenges Chelsea's English defender Reece James during their UefaChampions League quarter-final second leg match at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville on April 13, 202.

Photo credit: Cristina Quicler | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Tuchel's side will play Real Madrid or Liverpool for a place in the final after producing a masterclass in game management to win 2-1 on aggregate in Seville.
  • Real travel to Anfield on Wednesday looking to protect a 3-1 lead from the first leg.

Seville, Spain

