PSG show their mettle, overcome Bayern to book semis slot

From left: Paris Saint-Germain's French defender Presnel Kimpembe, Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian midfielder Leandro Paredes, Paris Saint-Germain's Senegalese midfielder Idrissa Gueye and Paris Saint-Germain's German midfielder Julian Draxler celebrate at the end of their Uefa Champions League quarter-final second leg match against FC Bayern Munich at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, on April 13, 2021.    

Photo credit: Franck Fife | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Against the team that Mauricio Pochettino kept insisting was the best in Europe, PSG exacted revenge for their 1-0 defeat in last season's final in Lisbon.
  • It was not achieved without suffering, as they followed their smash-and-grab 3-2 win in the first leg in the Munich snow last week with a 1-0 defeat in Tuesday's return, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scoring Bayern's goal against his old side.

Paris, France

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.