Charity body gives Sh18m to Olembe Stadium crush victims

Olembe Stadium entrance

This picture taken on January 25, 2022 at the entrance of Olembe stadium in Yaounde shows barriers on the ground at the scene of the stampede. Eight people were killed and many more injured in a crush outside a Cameroonian football stadium on January 24, 2022 ahead of an Africa Cup of Nations match.
Crowds attempted to enter through a southern entrace at Olembe stadium in the capital Yaounde to watch the host nation play Comoros.

Photo credit: Kenzo Tribouillard | AFP

By  Ndi Eugene Ndi

Nation Correspondent, Yaounde, Cameroon.

What you need to know:

  • Binance Charity said the fund is to provide relief to the families of eight victims who passed away. The cash, the organisation said in a statement on its website, will aid towards funeral costs and living expenses following the deaths of their loved ones.
  • “As one of the sponsors of the AFCON 2021 tournaments and as humans, it was an extremely heartbreaking incident and we want to do our part to help the victims' families,” said Helen Hai, head of Binance Charity.

A charity organisation and one of the sponsors of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon has announced a donation of $160,000 (Sh18 million) to victims of the deadly stampede at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde.

