Charity body gives Sh18m to Olembe Stadium crush victims

A charity organisation and one of the sponsors of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon has announced a donation of $160,000 (Sh18 million) to victims of the deadly stampede at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde.

Eight people died and 38 others were injured when fans tried to force their way through the south entrance into the stadium during the round of 16 encounter pitting Cameroon against Comoros on Monday, January 24.

Binance Charity said the fund is to provide relief to the families of eight victims who passed away. The cash, the organisation said in a statement on its website, will aid towards funeral costs and living expenses following the deaths of their loved ones.

“As one of the sponsors of the AFCON 2021 tournaments and as humans, it was an extremely heartbreaking incident and we want to do our part to help the victims' families,” said Helen Hai, head of Binance Charity.

“A death in a family can cause monetary problems for those who are left, whether short or long term. As such, while we cannot heal the hurt, we will continue to offer all our support and we encourage other sponsors to do the same,” the head of the charity organisation was quoted further.

The donation comes after a similar pledge by players of the Cameroon national team. Captain Vincent Aboubakar and teammates had pledged to donate $86,000 (Sh9 million) to the victims of the deadly stampede crush.

They made the pledge after their 2-0 quarterfinals victory over Gambia in Douala on Saturday. They also dedicated the victory to the victims of the unforgettable incident.

On Tuesday, the president of the Cameroon Football Federation, (FECAFOOT), Samuel Eto’o Fils visited survivors of the stampede in a hospital in the Cameroonian capital where they have been receiving treatment.

On Sunday, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) revoked a temporary suspension imposed on the stadium saying it will host the final.

The continental football governing body said it had repealed the decision after hearing the causes and circumstances in regard to the tragedy and undertakings by the Cameroon government in regard to additional security provisions at the arena.

“CAF Organising Committee unanimously agreed to lift the suspension imposed on the Olembé, Stadium and allow one of the Total Energies AFCON Cup of Nations Semi-Finals as well as the Final Match to take place at the Olembé Stadium,” the body said in the statement.