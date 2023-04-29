Chapa Dimba na Safaricom set for June kick-off

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa on Saturday said the telecommunications firm will invest Sh400 million in the fourth edition of Chapa Dimba na Safaricom set to kick off on June 3.

Ndegwa promised the fourth edition of the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom will live to its billing adding the firm will continue to invest big even in other sports.

The competition is making a comeback after a two years hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic and will kick off on June 3 in Western Region.

The national finals will be held on January 14, next year in Nairobi.

"We are proud to announce the return of Chapa Dimba na Safaricom after a break due to the coronavirus pandemic. As a firm we have invested Sh400 million in the fourth edition of this competition which has played a big role in the growth of football in the country," said Ndegwa.

He was speaking during the Grand Launch of the tournament at Camp Toyoyo Grounds in Jericho, Estate Nairobi.

The event was also graced by Football Kenya Federation top brass led by President Nick Mwenda and political leaders who included Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Makadara Member of Parliament George Aladwa.

Ndegwa also announced that 32 young players who will have excelled in the tournament will get an opportunity to travel to Spain for a 10-day training boot camp.

Other 150 players will get TVET scholarships that will go to top girl and top boy in every county as well as members of the winning girls and boys team at the national level.

"We look forward to forging deeper connections with our customers and showcasing our commitment to transforming lives," said Ndegwa.

The winners' prize money has generally been doubled from Sh10 million in the past editions to Sh20 million.

The amount is inclusive of awards for winners in the boys and girls category both in the regional, county and national levels.

Among the players who have emerged and are doing well in football after being scouted while participating in past editions of Chapa Dimba na Safaricom are Gor Mahia striker Benson Omala who has netted 25 goals in 27 matches and is leading the Golden Boot race in the top tier league this season.

Other Stars who are products of the competition include Tusker forward David Majak, Jentrix Shikaangwa (Simba Queens), Eric Zakayo (Tusker), Boniface Omondi of Gor Mahia, Harambee Starlets ace Judith Osimbo among other players.

Mwendwa lauded Safaricom for injecting more money in the tournament and promised the federation support.

"Previous editions of Chapa Dimba na Safaricom have helped us recruit new talented players for our clubs and the national teams," said Mwendwa.

"I believe and hope that this season will be even more exciting and impactful," added Mwendwa.