CAS lifts ban on former CAF president Issa Hayatou

Issa Hayatou

Former CAF president Issa Hayatou. Court of Arbitration for Sport has lifted Fifa's one-year ban on Hayatou. 

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Ndi Eugene Ndi

Nation Correspondent, Yaounde, Cameroon.

What you need to know:

  • Fifa had last year slapped its former vice president with the ban beginning on August 3 after it said the ex-CAF boss had breached code of ethics
  • CAS, ruling on an appeal filed by Hayatou nullified the decision by the Adjudicatory Chamber of the Fifa Ethics Committee saying he did not violate any provisions of the Code of Ethics
  • Hayatou, who is currently CAF’s honorary president, had in 2014 played a key role in the awarding of the hosting rights of the 2019 tournament to Cameroon

Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) has lifted the one year ban from football-related activities world football governing body, Fifa had imposed on former long-serving president of Confederation of African Football, (CAF), Issa Hayatou last year.

