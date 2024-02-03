Can Bafana Bafana break the 24-year Cup of Nations jinx?

In Yamoussoukro

Bafana Bafana stand on the brink of history when they face high-riding Cape Verde in the quarterfinal of the Africa Cup of Nations at the Stade Charles Konan Banny in Yammoussoukro on Saturday night.

A victory against Cape Verde on Saturday would propel them into the semifinals, a feat they haven't achieved in 24 years. The weight of expectation hangs heavy, with numerous failed attempts over the past two decades fuelling both hope and doubt.

Soaring high early on, Bafana captured the 1996 title on home soil and followed it up with podium finishes in 1998 and 2000. However, the past 24 years have seen a shift, with only two quarterfinal appearances in six tournaments and four disappointing group-stage exits. On four occasions (2010, 2012, 2017 and 2021), South Africa failed to qualify.

But on Saturday, the ghosts of the 2000 AFCON semifinal loom large. A dominant Nigerian side, propelled by Tijani Babangida's brace, dashed South Africa's dreams that year.

Coincidentally, if Bafana book a place in the last four, they will face Nigeria’s Super Eagles, who beat Angola 1-0 to progress to the semis on Friday night.

'Cape Verde pose different challenge'

In 2000, the likes of Andre Arendse, Lucas Radebe and Siyabonga Nomvete graced the pitch, etching their names in Bafana Bafana folklore despite the ultimate heartbreak.

However, this current crop possesses its own set of heroes. Maverick midfielder Teboho Mokoena stood head and shoulders above everyone, scoring the second goal in that stunning 2-0 upset against World Cup semi-finalists Morocco.

Captain Ronwen Williams kept his third successive clean sheet. Sphephelo ‘Yaya’ Sithole was the anchor that held the Bafana ship steady. The result sent shockwaves through the tournament, showcasing Bafana’s resilience and determination. Yet, Cape Verde poses a different challenge.

“Cape Verde has had a winning mentality since the beginning,” Luís Filipe Gonçalves tells Nation Sport.

“They won their group brilliantly (seven out of nine points) and beat Mauritania (1-0) without surprise. Of course, the game has a greater degree of difficulty, and Cape Verde respect South Africa. They will be very motivated, focused, determined and emotionally stable.”

He picks former Manchester United winger Bebé as “a player with a lot of technical quality and shooting ability”.

“Wingers Garry Rodrigues and Ryan Mendes are experienced, creative, and strong in one-on-one situations. Gilson Tavares is a 22-year-old striker who plays for Benfica B in Portugal and is fast and an excellent finisher. Olympiacos' Jovane Cabral is a very explosive and quick striker with a strong shot. But the team play as a unit.”

Interestingly, the two sides are evenly matched, with two wins, two losses, and a draw in their past five meetings. Cape Verde topped a group with Ghana, Egypt and Mozambique, a testament to their organised and disciplined approach. They held their own against giants like Ghana (won 2-1) and Egypt (drew 2-2), demonstrating their ability to cause upsets.

What the coaches said

However, Bafana coach Hugo Broos has instilled a fighting spirit in his team, which is evident in their defensive solidity and tactical flexibility.

“It’s certainly a motivation for all my players that it’s been so long since South Africa played the semifinal or final([of AFCON), so that motivates us to do as good as the guys of ’96.

“So it’s normal when you’re a sportsman you want to do great things, and I know my players will do that. If you saw the reaction in the dressing room after the game against Morocco, you can be sure they are motivated to do something special,” Broos said.

Despite entering the tournament ranked a lowly 13th, South Africa had been on a tear, losing only twice in 18 months under Broos. This impressive run, which included qualifying for the AFCON alongside the mighty Morocco (ranked 1st in Africa), culminated in a stunning upset victory over the same team in the Last 16.

Bafana forward Evidence Makgopa says there is an unbridled desire to get into the “good history books”.

“We’re all motivated; all the players are motivated. We all want to be in the good history books, that’s it, yes,” Makgopa told journalists.

Despite a balanced head-to-head record of two wins, one draw, and two defeats in the past five encounters, Cape Verde coach Pedro ‘Bubista’ Brito enters the crucial game with history offering no clear advantage.

While their memorable double victory over South Africa in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers lingers, the 54-year-old, who has been in charge for four years, insists the team solely focuses on the present challenge ahead.

“We don’t think anything about South Africa; the fact we’ve beaten them in the past doesn’t mean we’ll turn our faces to history,” he said when asked about their impressive record against Bafana.

“We will focus on the next match, it’s a direct elimination match, Bafana is solid, strong, compact, this will be a very challenging match for us but we promise it will be a difficult match for them too,” he said.

“We have our strategy to stay disciplined, organised; we’ll do all we can not to make Bafana give us problems regardless of their strategy.

“We have our history and performances; we focus on our objectives. We think about ourselves, not the opponent.”

Saturday's clash promises to be a tense and thrilling encounter, etching another chapter in the ever-evolving story of Bafana.