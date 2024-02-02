How Sundowns’ stars powered Bafana Bafana to Afcon quarters

In Abidjan

South Africa’s stunning 2-0 victory over Morocco in the Afcon 2023 knockout stage has sent shockwaves through the continent, and Mamelodi Sundowns are at the heart of the story.

With eight “Brazilians” in the starting XI, Bafana Bafana showcased the remarkable impact of Sundowns’ talent on the national team.

This dominance isn’t accidental.

Sundowns, South Africa’s league champions for the last six seasons and inaugural CAF African Football League winners, have been a breeding ground for continental success.

Impact of Sundowns players

Interestingly, four of the six goals South Africa have registered in the Afcon in Cote d’Ivoire have been scored by Sundowns players.

Bafana talisman Themba Zwane struck twice against Namibia, 20-year-old slippery winger Thapelo Maseko added the other while Percy Tau, a former Sundowns star now with Al Ahly of Egypt, converted from the spot-kick as Bafana beat Namibia 4-0.

South Africa's forward #10 Percy Tau controls the ball during their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2024 round of 16 match against Morocco at the Stade Laurent Pokou in San Pedro on January 30, 2024.

Photo credit: Sia Kambou | AFP

Against Morocco, Orlando Pirates’ forward Evidence Makgopa opened the scoring before a late free-kick by Sundowns midfield maestro Teboho Mokoena sealed a last-eight place for “Mzansi.”

Fascinatingly, in three of South Africa’s matches, the man-of-the-match was a Sundowns player. Zwane picked two while Mokoena walked away with the other.

On the other hand, Thapelo Morena, who also plays for the Pretoria side, has provided two assists so far.

The all-Downs defence of goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Mothobi Mvala, Aubrey Modiba and Grant Kekana has kept three successive clean sheets.

“We must credit Sundowns for the coaching and level of these players,” insists Velile Mnyandu, chairman of the South African Football Journalist Association.

The impact of the “Brazilians,” as Sundowns are affectionately known, extends beyond the pitch, with their playing style and winning mentality influencing the entire national team.

Their Champions League experience, facing top-tier African teams, has honed their skills and adaptability.

“Masandawana” defender Grant Kekana credited the clean sheets they have kept to the chemistry at the back.

“I think it makes it relatively easy because it’s someone that I train with every day, so, obviously, the synergy is there. Even with Ronwen’s leadership at the back, he’s very vocal and communicates well. So, I think everything was set out the way it was supposed to be on the day, and we felt comfortable playing with each other because we’re used to each other,” Kekana said.

South Africa's goalkeeper #1 Ronwen Williams makes a save during their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2024 Group E match against Tunisia at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo on January 24, 2024. Photo credit: Fadel Senna | AFP

Caf Champions League experience

“I think we were fortunate enough at Mamelodi Sundowns to experience Africa, all the different conditions. So, I think that has played a big role in how we manage the Afcon. You can see the level is very high; games are unpredictable.

“Every team is out here to win. So, the level is very high but we’re also grateful that we’ve been taking part in the Champions League and that’s helped us adapt to Afcon,” Kekana added.

The confidence on the pitch against international stars from Europe’s top leagues was a testament to that.

Mokoena easily matched Manchester United star Sofyan Amrabat in midfield.

Modiba hardly struggled to contain PSG star Achraf Hakimi on the right.

“They draw the rest of the team to their level,” Mnyandu points out.

Looking ahead, some believe the key to future Bafana success lies in replicating the Sundowns model, with a core of Sundowns players supplemented by four or five players from Europe’s top leagues.

This would help bridge the gap between domestic and continental competition, as emphasised by Mnyandu.

“If we can have four to five players playing in Europe alongside Sundowns players, they’ll dominate for years to come,” adds Mnyandu.

He emphasises that the gap between domestic and continental competition requires players operating at a higher level.

Atlas Lions coach Walid Regragui also admitted that the Sundowns influence was visible in the South African national team.

“I respect this national team; the squad has seven players that play at Sundowns, they won the African Football League, and they play very well at Champion’s League,” says Regragui.

South Africa's forward #11 Themba Zwane (C-R) fights for the ball with Morocco's midfielder #15 Selim Amallah (C-L) during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 round of 16 football match between Morocco and South Africa at the Stade Laurent Pokou in San Pedro on January 30, 2024.

Photo credit: Sia Kambou | AFP

Adopt the Sundowns way

Morgan Mammila, the technical director of Chippa United, a South African DStv Premiership outfit, in November, suggested that the national team needed to adopt the Sundowns way of playing.

“I am going to send you to the Safa president (Danny Jordaan) and Caf President Patrice Motsepe,” Mammila says.

“Sundowns is the most watched football team in this country because of the football they play. If we take the system Sundowns play to Bafana Bafana, are we not bringing back the Bafana we all love?”

Mammila suggested plans be made to recruit former Sundowns and Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane as he laid the foundation at Chloorkop, the home of Masandawana.

“The SAFA president must ask Motsepe, ‘How did you get Sundowns to where it is now?’ it’s very simple. We know the person who started this system at Sundowns was coach Pitso, and (now Sundowns coach) Rulani (Mokwena) was there.”

Morocco's forward #10 Amine Harit (left) and Morocco's defender #2 Achraf Hakimi (right) react after their loss in their Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 round of 16 match against South Africa at the Stade Laurent Pokou in San Pedro on January 30, 2024.

Photo credit: Sia Kambou | AFP

Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena believes having 11 players in the Afcon squad, including loanee Nyiko Mobbie, means they are “recruiting the right talent, and it’s the club that does that and not me.”

The Patrice Motsepe-owned club has the best scouting network in South Africa.

The club has over 30 scouts scattered across the continent and beyond.

In their ranks, they have top South American talents; Marcelo Allende, a former Arsenal trialist, signed for a fee in the region of $2.5 million from Uruguay side Montevideo City Torque.

With the “Brazilians” set to play a starring role in the quarter-finals, their influence could lead Bafana Bafana to continental glory.

South Africa’s squad at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament:

Goalkeepers: Ricardo Goss (SuperSport Utd), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns);

Defenders: Grant Kekana, Terrence Mashego, Aubrey Modiba, Khuliso Mudau, Mothobi Mvala (all Sundowns), Sydney Mobbie (Sekhukhune Utd), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates), Siyanda Xulu (SuperSport);

Midfielders: Thapelo Maseko, Teboho Mokoena, Thapelo Morena (all Sundowns), Jayden Adams (Stellenbosch), Thabang Monare (Pirates), Sphephelo Sithole (Tondela/POR);