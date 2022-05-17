Cameroon name provisional squad to face Kenya, Burundi in 2023 Afcon qualifiers

Cameroon head coach Rigobert Song has named a 34-man provisional squad for the first two matches of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Kenya and Burundi next month.

The former Cameroon captain has included some new faces to the squad that qualified the Indomitable Lions for the World Cup in Qatar this this year against Algeria in March.

Among the newcomers Song has called are attackers Georges-Kévin Nkoudou of Besiktas, Didier Lamkel Zé of FC Metz and Franck Mbella Etouga of Asante Kotoko.

Defenders Christopher Wooh of Lens, Ajaccio’s Oumar Gonzalez and Swansea City midfielder Olivier Ntcham have also been called up.

French Cameroonian Nkoudou, who previously played for Marseille and Tottenham, will be able to play for Cameroon because he has never featured for the French senior national team.

Fifa approved the change in international eligibility of former France Under-21 on Monday following a request by the Cameroon Football Federation.

Cameroon is due to host Kenya on June 4 in their opening game of the qualifiers at the Japoma Stadium in Douala, before traveling to Tanzania to face Burundi in Dar-es-Salaam on June 8 in their second Group C qualifier.

However, while the Indomitable Lions are intensifying preps ahead of the encounter with the Harambee Stars, it is a complicated situation for Kenya, whose preparations are in limbo.

Kenya’s participation in the qualifiers hangs in the balance as authorities in Nairobi will have to ensure a ban imposed on FKF by Fifa is lifted before the Harambe Stars can take part in the qualifiers.

The first and second rounds of the qualifiers will span June 1 to 13, while the third and fourth round will be played in September, with the last two rounds in March next year.