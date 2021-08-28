Cameroon keep faith in António Conceição

Cameroon Indomitable Lions

Cameroon striker Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting carries teammate Gaetan Bong during their training session at Camp Toyoyo grounds in Nairobi on September 4, 2018.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Ndi Eugene Ndi

Nation Correspondent, Yaounde, Cameroon.

What you need to know:

  • Originally on a two-year agreement that was due to end next month, the contract of the lead trainer was extended on Friday
  • When the 60-year-old was appointed two years ago to replace Dutchman, Clarence Seedorf, his main mission was “to rekindle confidence, pride and joy in the people of Cameroon, through victories"
  • Cameroon is drawn in Group "D" of the Fifa World Cup African qualifiers alongside Ivory Coast, Malawi and Mozambique

Former Portuguese footballer, António Conceição da Silva Oliveira will continue serving as head coach of the Cameroon national football team, the Indomitable Lions for the next two years. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.