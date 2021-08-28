Cameroon keep faith in António Conceição

Former Portuguese footballer, António Conceição da Silva Oliveira will continue serving as head coach of the Cameroon national football team, the Indomitable Lions for the next two years.

Originally on a two-year agreement that was due to end next month, the contract of the lead trainer was extended on Friday after what authorities said was a satisfactory performance in his first two years in charge of the five-time African champions.

When the 60-year-old was appointed two years ago to replace Dutchman, Clarence Seedorf, his main mission was “to rekindle confidence, pride and joy in the people of Cameroon, through victories.”

This has been achieved since the Indomitable Lions have won five, drawn four and lost one in the 10 matches Conceição has been at the helm.

Speaking at the contract-extension ceremony in the Cameroon capital Yaounde on Friday, the country’s Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Prof Narcisse Mouelle Kombi called on the Portuguese trainer to guide Cameroon to 2022 World Cup in Qatar and win African Cup of Nations, (Afcon) 2021 on home soil.

Coach Conceição’s predecessor, Seedorf was fired after the Indomitable Lions’ exit from 2019 Afcon in the last 16 at the hands of Nigeria.

Thus whether Conceição completes his new two-year contract or stays at the helm beyond 2023 will depend on his performance.

“The main aim is to qualify for the World cup and our focus now is on the qualifying match against Malawi,” the coach confirmed to reporters after penning his contract extension in the presence of the president of the Cameroon Football Federation, (Fecafoot), Seidou Mbombo Njoya.