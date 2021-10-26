Caf Confed Cup draw: Gor, Tusker land tricky opponents

Benson Omalla

Gor Mahia striker Benson Omalla during a training session at the Nyayo National Stadium on October 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The brewers will host the first leg between November 26-28, while Gor will start away in Congo in the same period. The second leg will be played a week later.

Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions Tusker will play CS Sfaxien of Tunisia in the second round of the Caf Confederation Cup.

