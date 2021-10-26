Caf Confed Cup draw: Gor, Tusker land tricky opponents

Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions Tusker will play CS Sfaxien of Tunisia in the second round of the Caf Confederation Cup.

Record league champions Gor Mahia, who are also in the competition, will take on Association Sportive Otohô of Congo in the same stage of the competition.

According to the draws conducted in Cairo on Tuesday, the brewers will host the first leg between November 26-28, while Gor will start away in Congo in the same period. The second leg will be played a week later.

Tusker were knocked out of the Caf Champions League after a 5-0 aggregate loss to Egyptian champions Zamalek.

Gor however advanced to the final preliminary round of the Confederation Cup after they were handed a walkover after their opponents Al Ahly Merowe of Sudan withdrew from the competition. K’Ogalo had won the first leg 3-1 played at the New Suez Canal on October 15

CS Sfaxien thrashed Nigerian Premier League side Bayelsa United 5-0 on aggregate to qualify for the second round, while AS Otohô dropped from the Champions League after a 4-2 aggregate defeat to Angolan side Petro de Luanda in the first round.

The Tunisian side have won the Caf Confederation Cup thrice (2007, 2008 and 2013) and Tusker face an uphill task

Tusker coach Robert Matano told Nation Sport that he couldn’t comment much on the draw, but said his side will prepare well to advance to to the group stage.

“I can’t talk more about the fixture because I have to study the team first. Matches are won according to how each team has prepared and the caliber of players it has. North African teams are tough and we have to prepare well,” said Matano.

Gor, under the tutelage of British coach Mark Harrison, also have a hard nut to crack against As Otoho who have won the Congolese league for the past three seasons.

However, Harrison also said they will have to intensify their preparations as they target not only the group stage, but the crown.

“They must be a tough team because they have won their league three times in a row and were in the Caf Champions League. Since we are starting away, it will be good if we get a positive result like we did against Al Ahly Merowe. It will also be a good game since our fans are now back in the stadium,” sadi Harrison.