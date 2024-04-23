Bunge FC pay tribute to General Ogolla

Members of Bunge FC led by Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot and Otiende Omollo lit candles in memory of the late Chief of Defence Forces Francis Ogolla at the Ulinzi Sports Complex on Tuesday.

The parliamentarians held a special prayer session before their training and proceeded to do a lap of honour in his memory before training in black kits.

Cheruiyot said the late General was a dedicated soldier who led by example.

"He was an active sportsman and dedicated to his work. Our training here at Ulinzi was courtesy of the General who granted us access to this facility. We always found him on these grounds as early as 5:45am running 10 laps together with his soldiers. By the time we arrived here at 6am, he was almost halfway his session," the Senate Majority Leader said.

"We will dearly miss his presence on these grounds. May God comfort his family and Kenya at large," added Amollo.

Amollo said the government should conduct investigations to establish what transpired leading to the crash.

General Ogolla was among 10 people killed when their military helicopter crashed shortly after take-off on Thursday.

The aircraft, which was on a visit to troops deployed in the North Rift to combat endemic cattle rustling, came down just minutes after leaving Cheptulel Boys Secondary School in West Pokot County.

Two soldiers survived the crash and are in hospital.

General Ogolla was laid to rest at his Alego home in Siaya County in a ceremony led by President William Ruto and other high-ranking government and military officials.