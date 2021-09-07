Brazil legend Pele recovering after tumor operation

Brazilian former football star Edson Arantes do Nascimento, aka "Pele", holds an autographed football during a press conference about the Banco Santander scholarships at the Universidad Anahuac in Huixquilucan, State of Mexico, Mexico on May 19, 2014.

Photo credit: Alfredo Estrella | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Nicknamed "O Rei" (The King), Pele scored the opener in Brazil's 4-1 final win over Italy in Mexico in 1970. 
  • After retiring from international football, Pele went on to play for the New York Cosmos, before ending his career with over 1,000 goals to his name. 

Sao Paulo

