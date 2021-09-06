Brazil legend Pele in hospital for six days

In this file photo taken on June 09, 2016 former Argentinian football international Diego Maradona (left) and former Brazilian footballer Pele pose after a football match organised by Swiss luxury watchmaker Hublot at the Jardin du Palais Royal in Paris, on the eve of the Euro 2016 European football championships.

Photo credit: Patrick Kovarik | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • In February 2020, Pele reassured his fans about his mental health, after remarks by his son Edinho saying that he was "reclusive" and suffering "from a certain form of depression".
  • The only player in history to win three World Cups (1958, 1962 and 1970), Pele is considered by many to be the greatest footballer of all time.

Sao Paulo, Brazil

