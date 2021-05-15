Bidco United hold Bandari in Mombasa

Bidco United put up a spirited fight to hold Bandari 1-1 in their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on Saturday.

Both goals were all scored from the spot in the second half with Bidco skipper Stephen Waruru giving the visitors the lead before William Wadri levelled matters.

The visitors had an early chance on six minues when Francis Oduor sent a powerful shot which Bandari goalkeeper Justin Ndikumana delt with.

Three minutes later, Ndikumana was called into action again, this time denying Alex Juma from close range.

Bandari’s first attempt on goal arrived on 14 minutes, but Keegan Zakayo could only get a corner as a reward after his his effort was parried away by Bidco goalkeeper Edwin Omwambani.

In the second half, Bandari coach Andre Cassa Mbungo introduced Darius Msagha and Umar Kasumba for Benjamin Mosha and Collins Agade.

Barely a minute after his introduction, Kasumba almost gave Bandari the lead but was denied by Ombwamani.

Bidco then took the lead from the spot after Bandari captain Bernard Odhiambo handled inside the box and Waruru made no mistake from 12 yards.

It took just five minutes for the home team to equalise also from the spot after Bidco midfielder Peter Nzuki handled in the area.

From then on, Bandari took control but their strikers failed to utilise the chances which came their way.

Bandari coach Andre Cassa Mbungo said they deserved to win the match.

“I cannot blame my players because we are starting to play our first match after a long lay-off,” he said.