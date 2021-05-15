Bidco United hold Bandari in Mombasa

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Abdulrahman Sheriff

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • His Bidco counterpart Anthony Akhulia said the match acknowledged the match was tough but said the result was OK for his team.

Bidco United put up a spirited fight to hold Bandari 1-1 in their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on Saturday.

